New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): India finished outside the medals in the only final of competition day five of the on-going (ISSF) World Cup Argentina 2025, as R. Narmada Nithin finished sixth and Sonam Uttam Maskar eighth in the women's 10m air rifle.

China's teenaged reigning junior world champion Wang Zifei won gold, the nation's third of the tournament, over Tokyo Olympian Eunji Kwon of Korea. Paris Olympic bronze medalist Audrey Gogniat of Switzerland won bronze, according to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) press release.

Qualification in such a top field was not easy either. Narmada, however, continued with her very consistent run this season to log a credible 632.8 for a fourth-place finish shooting in the first relay. Sonam qualified from the second relay for a second successive ISSF final, clinching the seventh spot with a 631.6, beating American Olympic medalist Mary Tucker, who took the final qualifying spot, on more inner 10s.

Both Indians shot quite well in the final as well but given the overall high standard of Shooting, with Wang finishing just 0.3 off the world record, did not have matters go their way when it mattered most.

Narmada, for example, went out sixth just 0.1 behind the fifth-placed athlete. The leaderboard fluctuated continuously but it was the Chinese youngster in the end who emerged supreme. (ANI)

