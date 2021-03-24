New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday expressed delight over the success of the Indian shooters in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun and said the shooters will perform well at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

"I am very happy with the ongoing ISSF World Cup as we are number one, leading the medal tally. I congratulate all the athletes who won at this World Cup and also the ones who have qualified for the Olympics. The shooting team will perform very well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics," Rijiju told ANI.

Earlier in the day, India's Chinky Yadav clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event. Rahi Sarnobat bagged the silver medal while Manu Bhaker had to settle for bronze. Also, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Aishwary, 20, defeated world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in the final. Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth while Niraj Kumar finished at the eighth spot.

"Tomar wins gold! A brilliant gold medal by 20 year-old #TOPSAthlete Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in men's 50m Rifle 3 Position at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup. This is Tomar's first senior WC individual medal. Many congratulations! #Shooting #WorldCup," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

India's skeet mixed team, comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon, on Tuesday had won a gold medal. The Indian team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win a gold medal. India had won three more gold medals on Monday. (ANI)

