Baku [Azerbaijan], May 31 (ANI): Indian women's shooting team of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita bagged a gold medal for India in the 10m air rifle women's team event at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku on Tuesday.

This was India's first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku. The trio from India defeated Denmark 17-5 in the gold medal match. Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan shot above 10 in all the 11 series' in the final.

Also Read | India vs South Korea Hockey Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs KOR Asia Cup 2022 Match.

The Indian trio had earlier topped the qualification stage 1 with a score of 944.4 - 0.2 points more than South Korea.

Meanwhile, the men's 10m air rifle team, featuring Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Paarth Makhija and Deaflympics champion Dhanush Srikanth, narrowly missed the podium after going down 16-10 to Croatia in the bronze medal match. (ANI)

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Concedes, Unity in Team Will Help Mumbai Indians Bounce Back.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)