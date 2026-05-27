Sports News | ISSF World Cup Munich: Esha Singh Breaks World Record, Bags 25 M Pistol Gold

Munich [Germamy], May 27 (ANI): Indian shooter Esha Singh broke the world record, securing the women's 25-metre pistol gold at the ISSF World Cup at Munich on Wednesday.

As per Olympics.com, in a field which also featured the current Olympic champion Yang Ji-in, Esha was exceptionally calm during the elimination stage, scoring 43/50 in the final, which stands as a world record at both junior and senior levels.

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This is India's first ISSF WC medal of the season at an individual level across all events. The 21-year-old also secured a direct entry in the ISSF World Cup final, which will take place in Italy this year in December.

Former world champion Doreen Vennekamp of Germany got silver with 38/50, while Bulgaria's Miroslava Mincheva bagged bronze with 31/45.

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The Olympic champion Yang Ji-in, who topped the qualification charts with a score of 592-28x, secured a fifth-place finish.

Esha was fifth in the qualification with 587-19x, registering 293 in precision and 294 in rapid fire.

But on the other hand, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker finished 12th in the qualification, missing out on the final with a score of 582-19x

Rahi Sarnobat, 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the same shooting discipline, also fell short, finishing 14th with 581-23x.

India's Arshdeep Kaur and Tejaswani competed under ranking points only (RPO) status and finished 44th and 51st, respectively.

Overall, Esha's win marked India's third medal across rifle, pistol and shotgun World Cup events this season.

At Spain in the rifle/pistol WC, Mukesh Nelavalli and Palak Gulia secured a 10 m air pistol mixed team gold while in shotgun, Vivaan Kapoor and Neeru Dhanda bagged bronze in the mixed team trap event in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (ANI)

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