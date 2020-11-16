Manchester [UK], November 16 (ANI): Manchester United's midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes that it has been too long since the club won the Premier League but he also added that the current group has the mental strength in them to go all the way.

Fernandes has made an impact since making the move to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in January. United are currently eight points behind Premier League 2020-21 leaders Leicester City.

"For me, it does not matter about the other teams. People may say they are better than us, they have a better first XI than us, guys who come from the bench are better," Fernandes told UTD Podcast, as reported by Goal.com.

"People can say what they think, I do not care. For a club like United, it is a long time since we won the Premier League. It is too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind - all the players, all the staff - we are here to win. And I think we have that mentality. I came to Manchester to win trophies. You are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history," he added.

Fernandes' passing is one of his primary assets, but he still wants to improve his game and as a result, he is learning from coach Michael Carrick.

"I was watching in training and Carrick was playing - maybe there was one player less, and some of the players in the last first XI are in recovery - and I was watching Carrick, and he didn't miss a pass," Fernandes said.

"He is a player who has that quality of passes and also when we need to do some finishing or passing exercises, he is always there helping us with the balls. I am learning a lot from him and he's one of the people I like to listen to, because he was a big player, he won a lot of trophies for the club and for me you have to learn from these players," he added.

Manchester United will next lock horns with West Brom on Saturday, November 21 in the Premier League. (ANI)

