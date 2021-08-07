London [UK], August 7 (ANI): Tottenham's ace striker Harry Kane has hit back at fans questioning his professionalism amid claims that he wants to leave the North London side.

England star took to social media to deny the reports which claimed that he refused to train with Spurs to force a move away from the club. The 28-year-old insisted that he will return to the club on Saturday as was the original plan.

"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you -- the fans -- have shown me total support and love," he tweeted.

"That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism. While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train.

"I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned. I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today."

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has already said on Friday that Kane is in his thoughts as the defending Premier League champions look to strengthen further this season.

"If they are open to negotiate, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to sign him -- we are not an exception -- but it depends on Tottenham," Guardiola said, as per Goal.com. (ANI)

