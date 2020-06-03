Sports News | It Hurts when You Have Better Things to Show: Pranaav Jerry Chopra Backs HS Prannoy

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Indian shuttler Pranaav Jerry Chopra has extended support to HS Prannoy after he lashed out at the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and questioned the selection criteria for the Arjuna Award.

Prannoy has said that the players who have won nothing have been recommended, while the players who have medals to their credit have been snubbed.

"Same old story. Guy who has Medals in CWG and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah #thiscountryisajoke," Prannoy tweeted.

Chopra came in support and further explained Prannoy is not acting like a cry baby and said it hurts when you have better things to show but not get recommended for the prestigious award.

"Guys I do understand his # here might not be appropriate but that's doesn't mean the entire point of his tweet here is wrong or makes him a cry baby for this. It is very easy to be a sports enthusiast or a fan and criticize from outside about why are we getting upset about these things but then all of you also like to give tags to sportspersons as Arjuna Awardee and consider that to be respectful recognition," Chopra said in a Twitter post.

On Tuesday, BAI recommended doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award.

Prannoy was left out from the list last year as well and the shuttler had slammed the criteria then as well.

Prannoy had won the mixed team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and he also has a men's singles bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Championships.

"We don't disrespect anyone's hardwork or their achievements here because we know what it takes to go out and perform at that level and what hardships all of us go through which no outsider would even have a slightest idea about but it hurts when in comparison you have better things to show as per the provisions put out by govt for these awards but still end up being not even recommended for this and this has not been the story for only this year," Chopra said.

"If you all feel that it is that easy to be performing at the top level even for a short while then we welcome you all to show us how it's done or in future send your kids to show us that what we did was an easy job and with all respect, we will accept that what we performed wasn't enough," the 27-year-old added. (ANI)

