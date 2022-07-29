Birmingham [UK], July 28 (ANI): Manpreet Singh, the captain of the men's hockey team expressed happiness at being selected as Team India's torchbearer at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Manpreet Singh, the captain of the men's hockey team, as a Flagbearer of Team India for the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside shuttler PV Sindhu.

The decision to name Singh, who led the Indian men's hockey team to a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, as the second Flagbearer for the said occasion was arrived at after the IOA was intimated by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee that two Flagbearers - one male and one female - must be named by each nation for the Opening Ceremony.

"This is a huge opportunity for me. It is a great honour for me that I have got this opportunity. Earlier I got this opportunity at Olympics, and now I have got it in Commonwealth Games 2022. I am very happy about this. I am getting Wishes from all over India," Manpreet Singh told ANI.

A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland are in Group A of the competition.

Talking about playing against top teams in the Games and preparation for their opening clash against Ghana, Manpreet said, "Preparation is going very well. And all the players are confident that we have to achieve something from here. First of all, the group stage is very important for us. The pool stage is our focus right now. We have learned that we should not underestimate any team. Because in big events, every team tries to give their best there. We have a winning mindset against every team."

"Like Tokyo, we will try to give our 100 per cent," he said.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana. The Indian Team will kick off their campaign against Ghana on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (ANI)

