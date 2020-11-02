Dubai [UAE], Nov 2 (ANI): After defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 60 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said it is a matter of coming into a game, irrespective of "the circumstances going on around that you cannot control".

"Given the performance, I think it was an improvement from the last game. In the last game that we played, we had the worst of the conditions. Today, we felt that there was no advantage batting or bowling first," Morgan said during the post-match press conference.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Two Goals in his Comeback Game for Juventus vs Spezia, Says ‘Always Fino Alla Fine’.

"I think it is a matter of coming into a game today no matter the circumstances going on around that you cannot control like net run rate and keeping things as simple. And focusing on winning the game and what it takes to beat Rajasthan on any given day. I think everybody collectively committed to that and their own game plan as well," Morgan stated.

He seemed most impressed by "collective bowling". "We seem to post about a par score. The impressive thing was our collective bowling. I think we were absolutely outstanding... Given that we have given everything in our performance today, the mood in the camp is good. Regardless of qualification, we feel we have given everything that we have," he added.

Also Read | DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs to help the KKR post a total of 191 runs on the board. Pat Cummins then picked four wickets in the match as Rajasthan Royals only managed to score 131 from their 20 overs.

KKR currently hold the fourth spot on the table with 14 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)