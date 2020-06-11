Sports News | It Scared the Hell out of My Mom: Steyn on Three-attempted Break-ins at His House

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) South Africa fast bowling great Dale Steyn has said that three break-in attempts have been made at his house since Friday amid the coronavirus enforced lockdown and one such incident scared "the hell out of" his mother.

"3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home," tweeted Steyn on Tuesday night.

There has been a rise in crime rates in South Africa since the start of level 3 lockdown which was enforced in the country on June 1.

The 36-year-old pacer had announced his retirement from Tests last year to focus on limited overs cricket. He took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at 22.95.

In ODIs and T20s, he has captured 196 and 64 wickets respectively. PTI

