Sports News | It Was an Absolute Privilege to Share Dressing Room with VVS Laxman: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that it was an 'absolute privilege' for him to have shared the dressing room with former cricketer VVS Laxman.

Earlier in the day, Laxman had shared a photo of Pathan as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates, who have influenced him immensely.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford, Former England Cricketer Responds in True 'Chelsea Fan' Style.

The right-handed batsman applauded the former Indian all-rounder for his passion for cricket despite facing many barriers in his career.

Replying to Laxman's tweet, Pathan said," Thank you bhai. It was an absolute privilege to have shared dressing with you and now our friendship."

Also Read | Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video).

Pathan was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev. Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007.

He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries.

Pathan donned the Indian jersey for the first time in Test cricket when he played against Australia at Adelaide in 2003. India won that match by four wickets and Pathan picked his maiden wicket in the game.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)