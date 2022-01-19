Rome [Italy], January 19 (ANI): Juventus on Tuesday thrashed Sampdoria to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup while Lazio booked a clash with AC Milan by defeating Udinese.

Juventus outplayed Sampdoria from the first minute as they fired four past the visitors at the Allianz Stadium. With 15 shots on target from a total of 26 efforts on goal, the Bianconeri oozed confidence which set them well for Sunday's Serie A encounter with Milan at San Siro.

Juan Cuadrado wasn't denied for long in the match as a powerful free-kick from the edge of the penalty area gave the keeper no chance and Juve were in front after 25 minutes. One minute later, the Bianconeri had the ball in the net again. Cuadrado set up Alvaro Morata, who swept the ball home, but after consulting VAR, the match official disallowed the goal for a foul in midfield by Adrien Rabiot.

Juve started the second half on the front foot and quickly found a deserved second goal. Arthur's corner kick was met majestically by Rugani, whose header looped beyond Falcone.

On the hour mark, Sampdoria had found a way back into the game. A cross from Tommaso Augello found Andrea Conti inside the penalty area. The new signing took one touch before rifling his shot in off the post. Juventus kept their composure and concentration, and five minutes later restored their two-goal advantage. Manuel Locatelli pounced on a loose ball at the edge of penalty area, where Dybala was on hand to drill the ball into the net.

Marley Ake blistering pace proved too much for Augello as the referee awarded a penalty for the foul in the box. The resulting penalty kick was converted by Morata.

In Rome, Ciro Immobile struck the only goal in an extra-time win over Udinese as Lazio will now clash with AC Milan in the next round.

Immobile in the 106th minute met Danilo Cataldi's chipped through ball with a perfectly placed lob. (ANI)

