Washington, Oct 1 (AP) The Italian league soccer match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training. The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.

Genoa already had last weekend's game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results. (AP)

