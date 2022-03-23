London [UK], March 23 (ANI): London's iconic Wembley Stadium will be the setting for a showdown between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 champions Argentina on June 1.

This showpiece encounter 'Finalissima' will give fans the chance to watch the current champions of the world's two best footballing continents contest the coveted CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Twenty-nine years after its last edition, the relaunch of this legendary footballing encounter is the result of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL.

In December last year, it was also confirmed that Brazil and Argentina will compete in the UEFA Nations League after South America's governing body CONMEBOL reached an agreement with its European counterpart over joining the biennial competition.

UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said that CONMEBOL would join Nations League from 2024. (ANI)

