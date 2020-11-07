Milan [Italy], November 7 (ANI): Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) revealed on Saturday.

The Italian football federation said the 55-year-old Mancini is asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

"As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for UEFA competitions, head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19. He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome," the Italian Football Federation said in an official statement.

The FIGC notified local health authorities in good time. Mancini will be able to join the squad at Coverciano once he has completed the necessary procedures, as outlined by the UEFA Return to Play and FIGC protocols," it added.

Italy will host Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina in their final set of Nations League fixtures on November 15 and 18 respectively. (ANI)

