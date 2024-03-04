Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Pawan Negi's masterclass ton in the summit clash helped VVIP Uttar Pradesh beat Mumbai Champions in the finals of the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Negi slammed 105 in 55 balls while Parvinder Singh scored 51 off 34 balls as VVIP Uttar Pradesh were crowned champions of the IVPL after defeating Mumbai Champions by six wickets in the finals.

Also Read | New Zealand Cricket Security Team Arrives in Pakistan for Reconnaissance Ahead of Pakistan Tour.

In the last three overs, VVIP Uttar Pradesh needed 27 runs with Negi and Puneet Bisht at the crease. The duo chased down the total with four balls to spare. Negi was named as the Player of the Match.

Due to rain, the match was briefly halted, but play resumed after an hour with both teams eyeing the trophy.

Also Read | Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Quarterfinal Football Match in India.

Put into bat first, Mumbai Champions suffered a major blow as they lost the opening batter Nirwan Atri in the first over. Phil Mustard and Abhishek Jhunjhunwala stitched a 67-run stand for the second wicket amid the drizzle that halted the play for an hour.

Following the second wicket, Mustard and skipper Peter Trego built a 100-run partnership to take the scoreboard above the 150-run mark. Mustard departed after scoring 76 runs in 45 balls, clubbing 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Meanwhile, Trego continued his onslaught as Mumbai Champions reached the 200-run mark in the final over. Wickets kept falling at the other end, but Trego stayed on the crease to help Mumbai Champions post 214/5 in the 20 overs.

Chasing 215, VVIP Uttar Pradesh lost the opening batter on the second ball of the match. Two overs later, VVIP Uttar Pradesh also lost Anshul Kapoor. Suresh Raina was welcomed amid the loud cheers from the fans. The left-handed batter hit two fours before he was clean-bowled by Jhunjhunwala in the fourth over.

With three wickets down at 45, Pawan Negi and Parvinder Singh steadied the ship as the duo played the game without hitting any risky shots. Both batters completed their fifties as VVIP Uttar Pradesh came back into the chase.

The Raina-led side lost Parvinder Singh (51 off 34 balls) in the 15th over. However, Negi completed his century and made sure the VVIP Uttar Pradesh didn't suffer any more hiccups as the side chased down the total with four balls to spare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)