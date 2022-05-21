Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], May 20 (ANI): Indian Arrows will look to seal a top-four finish when they take on PIFA on Saturday in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar.

Arrows head coach Suren Chettri expressed his determination ahead of the encounter. "It's an important game for us as we aim for a top-four finish in the IWL," he said.

"PIFA is a good side and we would like to keep the ball. We would also like to play attacking football against them," he added.

Suren urged his team to be much more focused, "We need to focus more on combination play in the final third."

On the other hand, PIFA seemed pumped ahead of the clash.

"We are playing against a young Indian National team. It will be a competitive match," head coach Nirvan Shah said.

"We will continue to play in our own way and we need to capitalise on the opportunities we create. Improvement is constant. Every match played is an experience that helps us and builds our confidence. What we need is a little bit of luck."

