Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Indian Arrows registered an important 3-1 victory over ARA FC in their Indian Women's League 2022 clash at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The AIFF's developmental side was in control of the game for the majority of the phases and enjoyed a larger share of attacks in the first half. In the third minute of added time before the break, Muskan Khan gave the young team a lead, thanks to an Apurna Narzary assist.

The Arrows began the second half in a similar fashion and enjoyed more ball possession than their Ahmedabad counterparts. They went on to double the lead in the 75th minute with a goal identical to the previous one. This time, Narzary found the back of the net after a blistering run from the right flank by Parmila.

ARA FC put in a strong effort to bounce back in the game and even scored one in the 89th minute. ARA FC defender Naketa's free-kick was spilled into her own net by Indian Arrows goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel.

However, the young side added a third in the dying seconds to put the game to bed. Naorem Priyangka Devi found acres of space in the final third and carried the ball all the way before slotting it home to ensure three points for the Arrows. (ANI)

