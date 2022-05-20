Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): After a massive 10-0 victory in their previous Indian Women's League 2022 match, Kickstart FC head to the 7th Battalion Ground to face ARA FC on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Kickstart FC Head Coach Amrutha stated, "We have to continue winning. The remaining two matches are very important for us. In the remaining matches, we need to have more concentration on taking an early lead and finishing the game."

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Striker Set To Reveal His Decision.

Speaking about their Ahmedabad counterparts, Amrutha said, "ARA FC seems to be a good fighting side and they have given a tough opposition to all teams they played against. But our team is all set with no injuries."

On the other hand, ARA FC Head Coach Prit Bhatt said his team is prepared for the challenge.

Also Read | MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 69.

"Kickstart is an experienced side and plays good football but our team is confident to face the challenge. We will be sticking to our plans and executing them," he said.

"In our last match, the team played really well, but some individual mistakes cost us. We will try to work on our mistakes and be focused," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)