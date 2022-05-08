Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Unbeaten league leaders Gokulam Kerala take on the ambitious Indian Arrows in their upcoming Indian Women's League 2021-22 fixture at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The defending champions have been in surreal form right since the beginning of the season and will be looking to grab more wins on the trot.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ahead of the match-up against the Arrows, head coach Anthony Andrews said in a statement, "Arrows is a young team with a lot of firepower in them. They have won their last two games and are in good form, as a unit they are doing a fantastic job. We have to be focused and pick our chances early."

"Our approach will be to work as a unit and control the game from the start. We will stick to our plans and try to put on a good show," he added.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

On the other hand, the AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows have picked up four wins from six matches so far. Speaking ahead of the upcoming game, head coach Suren Chettri said, "Gokulam is one of the best teams in the tournament with all the experienced players. However, we are a young side and will try to play constructive football."

He added, "We need to learn how to keep the possession as we are easily losing the ball on several occasions. We will try to play constructive football." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)