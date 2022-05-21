Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Sirvodem SC and Mata Rukmani face each other in their second last game of the Indian Women's League 2022 campaign at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, Sirvodem SC Head Coach Mahesh Vijay Jagtap said the team is showing constant improvement.

Also Read | Fiorentina vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

"Mata Rukmani are a good team. We need to play according to our plan against them. Our team is improving day by day, and we are all happy about that."

Mata Rukmani Head Coach Sandeep Singh also expressed optimism about their prospects and said they were preparing hard.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 70.

"Sirvodem have played some good games and we are training hard to get a good result against them. We have identified a few key areas and are working on enhancing our performance," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)