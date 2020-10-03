Sharjah, Oct 3 (PTI) Sent in to bat, Delhi Capitals scored an imposing 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Capitals with an unbeaten 88 while Prithvi Shaw made 66.

Also Read | Netizens Hail Prithvi Shaw After his Impressive 66-Run Knock During DC vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/29 from his four overs.

Brief Score:

Also Read | Irfan Pathan's Cryptic Tweet on Age Gets Support From Harbhajan Singh (View Post).

Delhi Capitals: 228 for 4 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 88 not out, Prithvi Shaw 66; Andre Russell 2/29).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)