Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, here on Sunday.

The Capitals have replaced injured Rishabh Pant with Alex Carey. They have also left out Shimron Hetmyer, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane.

Mumbai Indians are unchanged.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

