Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): With an aim to inculcate a spirit of oneness and as a part of holding series of events in honour of police martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday organised 'Run for Unity' and other sports activities for youth at District Police Line in Rajouri.

The run organised to give a message of peace was flagged off from District Police Lines Rajouri by Additional SP Rajouri Liyaqit Ali along with Additional SP Nowshera Girdhari Lal Sharma.

"For physical and mental fitness such activities will be beneficial for youth and they can come out of boredom caused by the coronavirus pandemic," Liaqat Choudhary, Additional SP, Rajouri, Jammu, and Kashmir told ANI.

"We have organised sports events on the occasion of Police martyrs day from October 21 to October 30 in the memory of martyrs," he added.

Police personnel, paramilitary military forces, and a number of civilians, especially youngsters participated in the run for unity.

The youth were elated as they got the chance to get out of the boredom caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports like cricket and volleyball were also organised alongside 'Run for Unity'.

"We are very happy as we are getting the chance to play. Even in the pandemic, we are getting the chance to play and they have ensured necessary precautions for us," said one of the participants.

Deputy SSP Vinod Kumar, Zaheer Abbas, Imtiaz Ahmed among other officers of police were also present on this occasion whereas hundreds of police and paramilitary military forces jawans and locals took part in it.

"I would like to thank police personnel for organising Run for Unity and the youngsters also played cricket. Earlier, we were not able to do such activities due to the lockdown. So, I would like to thank them," said another participant.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli said that all the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police 'Parivar' are a source of pride and inspiration for every rank of police and every member of the society. (ANI)

