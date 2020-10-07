Sussex [UK], October 7 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Sussex has announced that Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins and Henry Crocombe have all signed their first rookie contracts with the club.

The 19-year-old Carson was the club's leading wicket-taker in the Bob Willis Trophy, above the likes of Ollie Robinson and George Garton, with 15 dismissals under his belt.

Like Carson, 19-year-old Crocombe also shone in the Bob Willis Trophy after making his first-class debut in the tournament.

"Jack, Henry, and Jamie are just three of a very exciting young crop of cricketers that are coming out of our Academy system under Richard Halsall's guidance," said Keith Greenfield, Performance Director in an official statement.

"Jack and Henry have both shown that they will be valuable assets to Sussex Cricket going forward in the squad with their skill and character that has been clear to see, and Jamie will show us exactly the same when he gets his chance with his extra pace and bounce," he added. (ANI)

