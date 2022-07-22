Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the first two ODIs against the West Indies due to a knee injury.

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI here.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Bengaluru FC Sign Aussie Defender Aleksandar Jovanovic.

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies.

"The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," said BCCI in a statement.

Also Read | ISL 2022-2023 Transfers: Mumbai City FC Sign Goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy.

Jason Holder, who made a return to the West Indies squad, also missed the opener after contracting COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)