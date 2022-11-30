Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith were on fire as Jaipur Pink Panthers notched up a 45-25 win over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

While Arjun was the star of the show for the Panthers, it was Bharat who registered another Super 10 for the Bengaluru Bulls.

For the Bulls, Bharat started with the first points, while Jaipur turned to Rahul Chaudhari and Sahul Kumar for first points in a slow-paced start to the game.

The Pink Panthers' defence was in fine form, setting the tone of the contest, thwarting the Bengaluru Bulls' raids with some incredible tackles.

The advantage and efforts reflected on the scorecard, with Sahal Kumar and Ankush all scoring tackle points, giving Jaipur a 4-point lead inside the first ten minutes of the match.

Soon enough, Arjun and Ajith got going as well, helping Jaipur stretch their lead further. By the time the players went in for the breather, the Panthers led the Bulls 25-10.

Bharat needed the supporting cast to step up in the second half for Bengaluru but it was Arjun and Co. who were keeping the Panthers in the box seat.

Bharat was soldiering on for his side, but the task became tougher as the opponents maintained their firm grip on the contest.

Arjun had notched up his Super 10 while Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri were leading the charge in defence.

As the final ten minutes approached, Bengaluru trailed by 20 points and the Panthers continued to keep them at arm's length.

Not for once did Jaipur let their performance drop in the final moments, eventually running out as comfortable winners.

