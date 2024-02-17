Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) A magnificent hundred by Yashasvi Jaiswal propelled India to 196/2 at stumps, stretching the overall lead to 322 runs and consolidating their position against England on the third day of the third Test here on Saturday.

Shubman Gill (65) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) were the two India batters at the crease when the stumps were drawn. Jaiswal retired hurt after scoring 104 in 133 balls.

Resuming the day on their overnight score of 207/2, England were bowled out for 319 in their first innings, with seamer Mohammed Siraj (4/84) emerging as the most successful Indian bowler.

There were two wickets apiece for Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as India made a fine comeback to bowl out England in 71.1 overs.

Thanks to their bowlers' effort, India grabbed the upper hand with a 126-run first-innings lead as the tourists could add just 112 runs to their overnight score.

The home team had made 445 in their first innings with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries.

Ben Duckett, starting the day on 133, was dismissed for 153 while skipper Ben Stokes contributed 41, even as the others failed to make any substantial contribution for England with the bat.

Brief scores:

India: 445 and 196/2 in 51 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt 104, Shubman Gill batting 65)

England 1st innings: 319 all out in 71.1 overs (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 41; Mohammed Siraj 4/84).

