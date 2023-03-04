Gwalior, Mar 4 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with another near flawless hundred as Rest of India remained favourites to retain the Irani Cup at the end of fourth day's proceedings here on Saturday.

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 out of his team's second innings total of 246, setting a tough target of 437 for the hosts.

Also Read | Why is WPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

At stumps on the penultimate day, MP were 81 for 2, needing another 356 on the last day to win their maiden one-match championship.

However with the kind of bowling resources at Rest of India's disposal, it will be a miracle if Madhya Pradesh team gets a chance to lay its hands on the prestigious trophy.

Also Read | GG-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates, WPL 2023: Get Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Full Scorecard Online and Commentary of Women’s Premier League Match 1.

The day once again belonged to Jaiswal, who now has nine hundreds in 15 first-class games.

Such was his dominance that the next best score was 30 by all-rounder Atit Sheth. The left-hander's 157 ball knock had 16 fours and three sixes.

The hundred came when he played a deft late cut to a delivery from off-spinner Saransh Jain, using the pace on the delivery.

But the best shot was a flat-batted six over deep mid-wicket off opposition's fastest bowler Avesh Khan (2/58).

Neither pacers nor spinners -- Kumar Kartikeya (1/48), Saransh Jain (2/56) could really make an impact on the Mumbai opener, who would come down the track whenever the spinners flighted the ball. Once they dropped with a lot of pace on deliveries, he would rock back and hit them on the on-side.

Jaiswal, with 357 runs in the match, will surely take this confidence going forward as he has now announced his arrival and is knocking the national selection door.

When MP batted, rookie Arham Aquil was once again dismissed by Mukesh Kumar, this time with a delivery that jagged back to trap the left-hander plumb in-front.

Veteran batter Shubham Sharma had a forgettable game with the bat as he was bowled for only 13 by left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar after he misjudged both line and length of the delivery.

Brief Scores: Rest of India 484 and 246 in 71.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 144, Abhimanyu Easwaran 28, Atit Seth 30, Avesh Khan 2/58).

MP 294 and (target 437) 81/2 (Himanshu Mantri 51 not out, Mukesh Kumar 1/16).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)