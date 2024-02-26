Vallarta (Mexico), Feb 26 (AP) PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp lost a four-shot lead in seven holes and then held it together with a remarkable short game, closing with an even-par 71 to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta and earn a trip to the Masters.

Knapp said on Sunday he still sends a text after each round to his grandfather, who died last year, and this message might require a lot of detail.

Also Read | IVPL 2024: Telangana Tigers Edge Out Rajasthan Legends by One Run in a Thriller.

He didn't hit a fairway until the eighth hole and found only two the entire round. He never lost the lead, but twice allowed Sami Valimaki of Finland to catch him.

They were tied with six holes to play until Knapp took over, getting up-and-down on four of the next five holes, one of them for birdie. It wasn't easy until the end.

Also Read | I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong Defeat TRAU FC, Climb to Fifth in Points Table.

Another big par save on the par-3 17th gave him a two-shot lead going to the par-5 closing hole at Vallarta Vidanta. Valimaki, needing eagle to have a chance, hit his drive down the right side, off a cart path and it nestled next to a boundary fence. He had to take a penalty drop, effectively ending his chances.

Valimaki made par for a 69 to finish runner-up, still a big boost to his rookie season. Valimaki was among the leading 10 players from the European tour to earn PGA Tour cards this year.

Knapp, who finished at 19-under 265, won in his fifth start of his rookie season. Along with winning $1,458,000 and moving into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup, the 29-year-old Californian is headed to the Masters and PGA Championship. He also gets into the remaining five $20 million signature events, starting with Bay Hill in two weeks.

It was a big turnaround for the former UCLA player who leans on a pair of initials.

One of them is LTD, an acronym he and his older brother have been using for years that means, "Living The Dream." The other initials are tattooed on the inside of his left arm — GSFB, which stands for Gordon Sydney Frederick Bowles, his grandfather who died last year.

Playing golf at the highest level was a dream they shared, and Knapp had to choke back emotions Saturday talking about him, apologizing because he had never been asked publicly about his grandfather.

"Papa, than" you,” he said, pointing to the sky as he walked off the 18th green, soaked after friends and players doused him with water bottles after he tapped in for par.

Knapp was hopeful of the outcome. He didn't imagine how he would get to the finish line.

Staked to a four-shot lead, he made bogey on the opening hole with a weak chip. He had to save par on the next hole after another pulled tee shot. The third drive was the worst, a hook some 50 yards left of the fairway into the water, leading to another bogey.

Three holes into the final round, his lead already was down to two.

"I didn't have my best stuff today, that's for sure," Knapp said.

"I knew I was going to be a nervous wreck. I knew it was going to be tough."

Valimaki made an 8-foot birdie on the fourth hole, and he drove the par-4 seventh green to within 6 feet for eagle. Knapp had to get up-and-down from a bunker, making a 5-foot birdie putt just to stay even.

It all turned in Knapp's favour down the stretch. Valimaki failed to convert a 10-foot par putt after hitting into a bunker on the 13th, while Knapp saved par from short of the green. On the par-5 14th, Knapp hit a superb pitch to a foot for birdie, while Valimaki hit a poor chip to 25 feet and failed to make birdie.

That gave Knapp a two-shot cushion, and he kept it with bold par saves on the 16th and 17th holes, and then Valimaki allowed for the Californian to enjoy the walk up the 18th.

"Super pumped how I played the finishing stretch," Knapp said.

"Just grinded it out."

Knapp, who came into the week at No. 101 in the world, became the sixth PGA Tour winner in eight tournaments to start the year who was outside the top 50.

Stephan Jaeger (65), CT Pan (65) and Justin Lower (68) tied for third.

Knapp spent four seasons on the Canadian tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour until finally getting a PGA Tour card for this year. He once worked as a bouncer when he needed daytime hours to practice and cash to pay entry fees.

The PGA Tour now moves to Florida to begin the road to the Masters, the first major of the year that now will include Knapp. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)