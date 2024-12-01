Jamshedpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC will look to resurrect their respective campaigns when they face off in their Indian Super League clash here on Monday.

With three defeats in a row, Jamshedpur FC are going through a slump in form. They are placed ninth in the league table with 12 points from eight ties, with four wins and as many defeats.

In their three-match losing streak, Jamshedpur FC have conceded three goals at least in each game which is a worrying sign.

The last time the club endured a forgettable run was between October and December 2023 when they lost four games on the trot.

Jamshedpur FC need to work on their accuracy they have recorded a passing accuracy of 57.4 per cent in the opposition's half this season. Their overall passing accuracy of 67 per cent also demands more work from the players.

Mohammedan FC, on the other hand, are in the 12th spot in the ISL points table with only one victory and two draws so far in the season.

In their last outing, Mohammedan FC appeared to be turning their fortunes around when they took an early lead against Bengaluru FC.

While an eighth-minute strike by Cesar Manzoki put them in the driver's seat, it was after the 82nd minute in the contest when Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to break Mohammedan FC's hearts.

Mohammedan FC has scored on four occasions this ISL, which is the joint-lowest tally for any side after as many games in their debut ISL season, tied with Jamshedpur.

While the Black and White Brigade does have a formidable frontline, the team needs to supplement their strengths unfailingly to net more goals.

The club has also been at the receiving end of the supreme aerial prowess of their opponents in this season, having conceded five headed goals, which is the most by any side this season.

Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil admitted that the team needs to uplift its performance to get the desired results. “If we look into the last few games, overall performance has not been up to the mark from everyone, including me. I take responsibility,“ Jamil said.

“It happens sometimes, but the strikers solely can't be blamed for that, neither could the midfielders and defenders. It's always a team performance so we should think collectively."

Mohammedan FC's Andrey Chernyshov has asserted that his players have been working hard and are positive heading into this encounter. “We have worked very well in the practice. They have been doing well in matches too, but in football, the result doesn't come (in our favour) sometimes,” Chernyshov said.

“Many times, we had so many chances to score, but we couldn't do that. But, we are positive. We want to play well," he added.

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST.

