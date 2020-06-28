Madrid [Spain], June 28 (ANI): Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak on Sunday completed 250 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old reached the milestone during the club's 2-1 victory over Alaves.

On June 21, Oblak had climbed to the second spot on the list of most appearances as a goalkeeper for the club after making his 248th appearance. With this, he had also equalled club's legend Jose Francisco Molina's record.

In his six seasons in Madrid, Oblak has won a Spanish Super Cup title (2014), one Europa League (2017/18) and one UEFA Super Cup (2018). Last year, the Slovenian renewed his contract at the club until 2023.

Oblak is now only behind Abel Resino, who made 303 appearances for Atletico Madrid. (ANI)

