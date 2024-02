Tokyo, Feb 20 (AP) The first of two Olympic qualifying games between Japan and North Korea in women's soccer, to determine a berth in this year's Paris Olympics, has been moved from North Korea to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Asian Football Confederation has announced.

The governing body of soccer in Asia moved the match after Japanese officials said there too few flights to North Korea for its fans.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Venues and Teams for Quarter-Final Stage.

The match is to be played on Saturday in Saudi Arabia with the game in Tokyo set for Feb. 28.

The top team over the two matches will secure an Olympic berth. The other Olympic berth from Asia will go to either Australia or Uzbekistan. Only 12 teams advance to the Olympics in women's soccer. (AP)

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024: Graeme Smith Warns England About Their Chances in Test Series, Says 'If India Get Their Noses Ahead'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)