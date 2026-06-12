Sports News | Japan Skipper Endo Ruled out of FIFA WC Due to Injury, Retires from International Football

Tokyo [Japan], June 12 (ANI): Japan have suffered a major setback to their FIFA World Cup hopes, with their captain Wataru Endo not only ruled out due to injury, but also retiring from international football.

Just three days before their opening clash against the Netherlands, the Japanese team director Masakuni Yamamoto confirmed that Endo, who led his team to the World Cup, is yet to recover from a foot injury that required surgery in February. The 33-year-old midfielder, playing for English football giants Liverpool, said that the coach Hajime Moriyasu had told him he would be fit in time for the tournament.

Also Read | West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st T20I 2026.

Endo has made 73 appearances for Japan, and his first game since February was the friendly against Iceland in Tokyo on May 31, during which he featured in the first half. He was also training separately from the rest of the Japan squad, situated at their Nashville base and had made a partial return to full training on Wednesday.

Speaking in a statement as quoted by FIFA's official website, Endo said, "From the moment I got injured up until now, I have done everything I possibly could, so I have no regrets. Of course, there is frustration at not being able to play in this World Cup, but more than that, I am proud that since the Qatar World Cup, I have led this team as captain and that we have grown together into a group that can speak of 'winning the World Cup' as a matter of course. "The team we have now is a truly outstanding one. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us a view we have never seen before."

Also Read | How to Watch Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been roped in as a replacement, while centre-back Ko Itakura has the captaincy armband now. Japan are a part of Group F and will start their campaign on June 14.

Japan's best finishes have been their three round of 16 finishes, having achieved one in the previous edition in Qatar back in 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)