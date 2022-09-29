New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting October 16.

Bumrah is believed to be ruled out of the competition with a back injury. As per BCCI sources to ANI, the right-arm quick is out of action because of the complained of back pain.

Also Read | Famous Indian Celebrities' Birthdays in October: From Amitabh Bachchan to Ananya Panday to Prabhas, You Share Your Birthday Month With These Influential Figures.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," BCCI tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

Bumrah had not travelled with the team for the opening T20I against South Africa, played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Also Read | Team India Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women’s Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Bumrah, who had also ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to his back problem, and was training at the National Cricket Academy, played the last two T20Is against Australia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)