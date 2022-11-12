Dubai [UAE], November 12 (ANI): BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has added another feather to his cap as he has been elected the Chair of the Finance and Commercial Affairs committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The international cricket governing body's Finance and Commercial Affairs committee takes major policy decisions of ICC and is the second most powerful unit of global body after their board.

Close on the heels of his unanimous election as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on March 19, 2022, and induction on April 11 this year into the ICC Cricket Committee, Jay Shah was on Saturday elected unopposed to the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee at an ICC Board meeting, sources said.

Jay Shah has been appointed to Head the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs (ICC F&CA) Committee as the Member Board Representative.

The ICC Cricket Committee is a sub-committee of the ICC's chief executives committee (CEC).

The ICC F&CA committee not only decides on ICC's annual budget, but is also the committee that determines the revenue sharing model, sponsorship and various rights deals for a particular cycle making it not only one of the most coveted sub-committee's in the ICC's chief executive committees but also amongst the most critical committees. sources said.

More than a week prior to this weekend's ICC Board meetings in Melbourne, the BCCI team, led by Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, arrived in Australia.

Dhumal will be a member of the chief executives' committee, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The ICC board unanimously re-elected Greg Barclay as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term as announced by the International cricket governing body on Saturday.

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the 36th President of the Indian cricket body, BCCI, replacing Sourav Ganguly earlier in October after the 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI.

Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post and ended Sourav Ganguly's stint as BCCI President after three long years.

Jay Shah continued to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar was appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla was declared as the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia was chosen as the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal was appointed as the IPL Chairman. (ANI)

