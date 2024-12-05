Dubai [UAE], December 5 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, visited the ICC headquarters in Dubai on Thursday for the first time after being sworn in as chairman. He met with the ICC Board Directors and staff during his visit.

"This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board, where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport. I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward," Shah said, as quoted by the ICC.

Shah described his visit as "productive and inspiring" while acknowledging the challenges ahead. "While I am encouraged by what I have seen, I recognise that this is just the beginning. The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision," he added.

ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja commended Shah for his ambitious vision for the sport.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Mr Jay Shah to the role and share our enthusiasm for his tenure. Shah's ambition and experience will be instrumental in guiding the ICC and the sport into the future. It has been a very productive visit for everyone, and we look forward to working alongside him, the Members, and the ICC team in achieving success," Khwaja said.

As per an ICC release, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity and further accelerating the growth of the women's game.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC chairman and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide," Shah said.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights," he added.

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, Shah joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), becoming its youngest-ever honorary secretary.

Shah succeeded Greg Barclay as ICC chairman. Barclay served in the role from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contributions to ICC's achievements over the past four years.

"I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period. I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game's reach and evolution on the global stage," Shah said.

In August 2024, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next chairman of the ICC. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, as per a media release by the ICC. (ANI)

