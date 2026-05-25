Sports News | Jayant Chaudhary Sends off India Contingent for 2026 Taipei Capital Cup WorldSkills Invitational Tournament

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, on Monday, sent off the Indian contingent participating in the international vocational and technical skills competition, 2026 Taipei Capital Cup WorldSkills Invitational Tournament, being held in Taipei, Taiwan, from 26-28 May 2026.

The five-member Indian contingent, the future global champions, will compete with participants from around 15 countries in the tournament organised as a warm-up event ahead of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

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The competition promotes global skills development, technical excellence, international collaboration, and workforce innovation while helping participants gain real-world competitive experience at an international level.

The occasion was attended by Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Shri Arunkumar Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), along with senior officials from the Ministry and NSDC.

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Addressing the participants, Jayant Chaudhary encouraged the competitors to represent India with confidence, discipline, and excellence, while making the most of the opportunity to learn from global best practices and international competition standards.

He highlighted the importance of skill competitions and said that such competitions not only sharpen technical capabilities but also strengthen India's skilling ecosystem and prepare the country's youth for emerging global opportunities.

"Was happy to interact with Team India ahead of the 2026 Taipei Capital Cup WorldSkills Competition. These global platforms are not only about medals, but about experiences that build confidence, broaden perspectives and create lifelong memories. Encouraged our young competitors to make the most of this opportunity, to learn, build friendships, forge partnerships and return with greater hope and wider horizons. Wishing Team India, the very best as they represent the spirit, talent and aspirations of a skilled New India on the global stage," said Chaudhary.

India will compete in five skill categories at the 2026 Taipei Capital Cup WorldSkills Competition, with Arjun Sumathi Vijayabashkar representing the country in Mobile Applications Development, Mohamed Mafaz Poonaikannan Rabi Ahamed in Software Applications Development, Muskan in Painting & Decorating, Md Seraj in Automobile Technology, and Suresh Kumar Ganesan Meena in Digital Construction. The contingent comprises gold medal winners from the IndiaSkills National Competition 2025-26, along with candidates selected through the wildcard entry process.

This year's edition of the competition features 10 skill categories spanning critical sectors linked to smart manufacturing and digital transformation, including Industrial Mechanics, IT Network Systems Administration, Mobile Applications Development, Industry 4.0, Automobile Technology, and Digital Construction (BIM).

India's participation in the tournament marks an important step in the country's preparation journey towards the 48th WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. The competition will provide Team India with early exposure to international standards and act as a crucial warm-up platform ahead of the global competition, enabling competitors to sharpen their technical skills and adapt to international standards of excellence. (ANI)

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