Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) Off-spinner Jayant Yadav returned with a five-wicket haul as Haryana dismissed defending champions Saurashtra for 145 to take control of their Ranji Trophy Group A match on the opening day here on Friday.

Jayant (5/42 in 16 overs) ripped through the Saurashtra middle and lower order after Sumit Kumar had dismissed the top three batters Harvik Desai (15), Snell Patel (1) and Sheldon Jackson (1).

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who struck a double tone in the previous match, was the top-scorer with 49 off 100 balls as Saurashtra were all out for 145 in 55 overs after electing to bat.

In reply, Haryana were going strong by reaching 122 for 1 off 33 overs at stumps with Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana batting on 68 and 38 respectively to give their side a 23-run first innings lead.

Ankit has nine fours and one six off 99 balls he has faced so far.

Virat Singh's 108 takes Jharkhand to 292/5 against Maharashtra

In another Group A match in Pune, captain Virat Singh struck 108 off 171 balls to help Jharkhand reach 292 for 5 from 89 overs at stumps on day 1 against Maharashtra. He hit eight fours and three sixes.

Kumar Suraj also chipped in with a 156-ball 83 which was studded with 11 fours and one six.

For Maharashtra, Hitesh Walunj took three wickets while Ashay Palkar got two.

Brief Scores:

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 145 in 55 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 49; Jayant Yadav 5/42) vs Haryana 122 for 1 in 33 overs (Ankit Kumar 68 not out).

In Pune: Jharkhand 292 for 5 in 89 overs (Virat Singh 108, Kumar Suraj 83; Hitesh Walunj 3/76) vs Maharashtra.

In Delhi: Services 173 for 1 in 73 overs (Nitin Tanwar 61 not out, Ravi Chauhan 81 not out) vs Rajasthan.

In Ahmedabad: Manipur 75 in 34.3 overs (Bikash Singh 13; Aditya Thakare 5/32, Aditya Sarwate 4/6) vs Vidarbha 123 for 4 in 49 overs (Faiz Fazal 29, Shubham Dubey 20 not out; L Kishan Singha 3/25). PTI PDS

