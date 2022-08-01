Uttoxeter (England), Aug 1 (PTI) Indian golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh faltered in the third and final round of the JCB Senior Championships here as he dropped to T-22.

Jeev, who shot 64 in the first round and then 73 in the second, dropped further with 6-over 78 for a total of 1-under 215 after being 8-under on the first day.

Also Read | Pakistan at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Pakistan Women's Cricket Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in PKT for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"It was disappointing for sure, but that's the nature of the game. I enjoyed my events on the Legends Tour and it was great to catch up with a lot of old friends with whom I played on the European Tour. I will be back for sure many of the events I played this year and more,” Jeev said.

Jeev is likely to travel to Japan next where he is scheduled to take part in as many as nine events.

Also Read | India at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Indian Women's Cricket Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Germany's Alex Cejka posted rounds of 69, 66 and 70 to secure the win by two shots ahead of Ireland's Paul McGinley who was second.

Cejka was 11-under with McGinley (70-68-69) at 9-under, while North Ireland's Darren Clarke, the Senior Open winner last week, South Africans Retief Goosen and James Kingston all finished on 8-under par in joint third position.

The German's last victory on European soil came at the Trophée Lancôme in France on October 2002 and admits that any win is special especially when the leaderboard is full with so many legendary names.

The 51-year-old Cejka's seniors' career has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

Last year, he won two major titles at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the Regions Traditions and says that he is happy that he managed to keep cool under the pressure and win another title.

The 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie and The Masters champion from 2000 Vijay Singh finished in a tie for sixth position on 7-under par one shot ahead of eight-time European Tour Number One Colin Montgomerie in joint eighth position.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)