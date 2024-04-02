Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Chandigarh Open is set to feature a galaxy of stars including leading Indian names such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Veer Ahlawat, Abhinav Lohan, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa and Karandeep Kochhar to name a few.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore and will be played at the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club from April 3 to April 6, 2024. The Pro-Am event will be played on Tuesday.

Also Read | Charleston Open 2024: Caroline Wozniacki, Amanda Anisimova Prevail; Katie Volynets Wins Longest WTA Tour Match Against Arantxa Rus.

The top foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill, American Varun Chopra as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Italy's Michele Ortolani and Czechia's Stepan Danek.

Besides Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Karandeep Kochhar, the other prominent Chandigarh-based professionals in the field are Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Aadil Bedi, Gurbaaz Mann, Amritinder Singh and Ravi Kumar. Among the three amateurs participating is Jeev Milkha Singh's 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh. The other two amateurs participating, Ayaan Gupta and Ram Singh Maan, are also from Chandigarh.

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'This Is What I've Been Doing in Domestic Cricket,' Says Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag on His Success at Number Four Position.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are pleased to announce the inaugural edition of the Nissan presents Chandigarh Open 2024 hosted by Chandigarh Golf Club. We thank Nissan Motors India Pvt. Ltd. and the Chandigarh Golf Club for their support to this event. It promises to be a thrilling week with some of India's golfing greats such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia, highlighting a strong field. The golf-loving Chandigarh crowds can expect a visual spectacle."

Ravibir Singh, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, "We are delighted to host the inaugural Nissan presents Chandigarh Open. The tournament promises to be a treat for golf fans in Chandigarh with some of the biggest names in Indian golf teeing it up and vying for a handsome prize purse. The event provides a great opportunity for the young golfing talents of Chandigarh to get a first-hand experience of golf at the highest level and also for us to showcase our course to a much wider audience through the live coverage in the last two rounds."

Rohit Dagar, Captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, "We at the Chandigarh Golf Club are happy to host the Nissan presents Chandigarh Open 2024 hosted by Chandigarh Golf Club for a prize money of INR 1 crore. This event has attracted a very strong field with players like Jeev Milkha Singh winner of multiple tournaments across the world, SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Karandeep Kochar, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Manu Gandas, Rahil Gangjee the current PGTI Order of Merit leader. Overall, it promises to be an exciting and competitive week of golf."

The Chandigarh Golf Club has been a nursery for Indian professional golf having produced many leading Indian professionals such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Uttam Singh Mundy, Amandeep Johl, Amritinder Singh, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Sujjan Singh, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar and Gurbaaz Mann, to name a few. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)