Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma continued to maintain the lead on the third day of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020, carding one under-71 on Saturday.

Akshay, the overnight leader by one shot, has now an aggregate score of 10-under-206, one ahead of the rest, at the Rs. 1.5 crore event.

Noida's Amardeep Malik, who was overnight tied second, also shot a 71, to be placed second at nine-under-207.

Pre-tournament favourite Anirban Lahiri (70) gained two spots to occupy tied third at eight-under-208 along with Patna's Aman Raj (68) and Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (72). While Aman gained seven spots in round three, Veer dropped one spot.

Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar produced the round's best score for the second day in succession as he shot a 67 to rise 12 positions to sixth place at seven-under-209.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Udayan Mane (72) of Pune, Bengaluru's Chikkarangappa (70) and Delhi-based teenaged rookie Harshjeet Singh Sethie (73) were all tied seventh at six-under-210.

Among the other prominent names, SSP Chawrasia (70) was tied 21st at one-under-215, Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was tied 36th at two-over-218 and Jyoti Randhawa (73) was tied 42nd at three-over-219.

Akshay (67-68-71) found himself in a hole when he dropped early bogeys on the first and fourth, not being able to strike it accurately due to the wind.

However, he got in his stride with a 20-feet birdie conversion from just off the green on the 10th.

Akshay then picked up birdies on the 13th and 14th, sinking a 35-feet putt on the latter to tilt the balance in his favour.

Akshay finally made a good chip-putt for par on the 15th to keep his nose ahead of the rest.

