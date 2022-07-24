Gleneagles (Scotland), Jul 24 (PTI) Indian golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh carded a second successive 75 to bow out early on his Senior Open debut here on Sunday.

Coming into the tournament after securing a third-place finish at the Winstongolft Open in Germany, Jeev was unable to get his game together and missed a series of putts.

"It just did not happen this week and I was quite disappointed considering it was a Major and my first Senior Open and the golf course is a great one," Jeev said.

"I have never played the Kings Course, but it was a great one and a fine challenge for golf. Hopefully I will be able to make some other time here," he added.

Meanwhile, Darren Clarke (65-67-69), who entered day three with a two-shot advantage, extended his lead to three just after the turn.

But as rain began to pour on the King's Course, the Northern Irishman made back-to-back bogeys and a hat-trick of gains sent 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst (65-70-66) to the summit as he signed for a 66.

Clarke had played beautifully all day without seeing the putts drop but after some deep study of an eight-footer on the final green, he made a closing birdie to sign for a 69 and share top spot at nine-under.

So, Broadhurst and Clarke shared the lead heading into the final round after a dramatic day in tough conditions at Gleneagles.

Kiwi Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly were a shot off the lead, two clear of former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie, four-time Major Champion Ernie Els, Australian Stuart Appleby and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

Clarke is looking to be just the fourth player after Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson to win both The Open and Senior Open and he is determined to get over the line after leading for 36 holes last year and finishing third behind Stephen Dodd.

Clarke said: "Tomorrow I give myself an opportunity again. I did it last year and I gave myself an opportunity. Felt like I didn't quite play well enough on the Sunday.

"Doddy came through and played great. Hopefully hit a couple more putts and give myself a better chance coming down the last few holes."

Jaidee and Appleby also carded rounds of 67, Montgomerie birdied his last three holes in a 68, and Els and Harrington both signed for 69s. PTI Corr SG

