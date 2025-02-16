Marbella (Spain), Feb 16 (PTI) Jeev. Milkha Singh endured a difficult day with 1-over 73 in the second round of the season-opening Marbella Legends here.

The Indian ace, now in his third season on the Legends Tour, who had a 68 on the first day, is now 3-under for 36 holes but slipped down from T-12 to T-19 with one more day to go at the Aloha Golf Club.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Everything You Need To Know From All Squads To Broadcast Details.

Simon Griffiths (65-68) reached 11-under and Colin Montgomerie (65-70) headed the chasing pack with 18 holes to play.

Jeev teed off from the first and birdied the third but gave that shot away on the very next hole.

Also Read | DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League Match in Vadodara.

He ran into a rough patch with bogeys on the eighth, ninth and 11th but still fought back with birdies on the 15th and 16th, which he had birdied a day earlier also.

Englishman Griffiths moved to the summit as he started on the back nine and cruised to the turn in 32 strokes with birdies at the 10th, 12th, 17th and 18th. He matched a pick-up at the 5th with only his second dropped shot of the week at the 6th to sign for a 68.

Montgomerie started on the 10th and recovered from a bogey-bogey start to post a good round of 70 to reach 9-under.

He also dropped a shot at the 18th, but he had birdies at the 13th, 15th, 2nd, 7th and 9th.

The eight-time DP World Tour number one again finished his day to a rapturous cheer from the wonderful galleries as he picked up a shot on his final hole for the second successive day.

Playing with Montgomerie over the first two rounds, local favourite Miguel Angel Jimenez is three strokes off the lead at 8-under after a late surge kept his hopes of a very popular victory alive.

He's joined at 8-under by Keith Horne and Lionel Alexandre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)