Gleneagles (Scotland), Jul 20 (PTI) Indian golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh is on the threshold of yet another career milestone as he is all set to become the first Indian to tee off at this year's Rolex Open.

The 50-year-old has played in as many as 14 Majors, the last of which was the US Open back in 2016.

Also Read | India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.

His chequered career includes a slew of other milestones such as being the first Indian to play at the Masters in 2007 to playing all Majors in a single year in the same year.

He also made the cut in each of them at least once (in 2012) and also won multiple titles on European Tour, Japan Tour and Asian Tour.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Charlotte Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

“I have always loved Scotland. Links golf is my favourite, and it is a true test of golf. I came to the European Tour in 1997 and it is quite appropriate that I am now on the Legends (as Seniors Tour is called in Europe) exactly 25 years later,” Jeev said.

Jeev said that while he played at the Gleneagles many a time, he never played at the King's Course, where the Senior Open is being held.

“The Scottish Open, which I won in 2012 was at Inverness up in the north and I never played the Bells Scottish Open, which is what is it was it was called till around 1990. I came to the European Tour in 1997," he said.

Jeev, who was Tied-third at the Winstongolf Open last week in Germany, admitted that he is in great shape.

“My game is in great shape now. Played in Switzerland and last week in Germany. It was great and the game is looking good,” Jeev added.

Jeev has been given a marquee pairing with Germany's Bernhard Langer, a four-time winner of the Senior Open, and it was his club where Jeev was third last week.

The 64-year-old Langer is the most successful golfer in senior's golf with 11 Senior Majors.

The third player in the group is New Zealander Steve Alker, who is the current leader on the Charles Schwab rankings for Seniors 2022.

Alker also won the first senior Major of 2022 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA tournament in May this year.

"It is a great honour to be paired with Bernhard and Steve. I am really enjoying my rookie year, it is like being a newbie once again. The atmosphere is amazing and so relaxed,” Jeev said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)