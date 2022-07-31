Uttoxeter (UK), Jul 31 (PTI) India's Jeev Milkha Singh was placed sole third at the end of the second round of JCB Championships on the Legends Tour for Seniors in Europe here.

Jeev, who shot 8-under 64 on the first day did not have the best of days and carded 1-over 73, but at 7-under total, he was only two shots behind Alex Cejka (69-66) and one behind first round leader James Kingston (62-74).

Cejka, Kingston and Jeev will go out in the lead group on Sunday.

Cejka posted four birdies and an eagle on the par five third hole to reach a nine under par total ahead of two-time Legends Tour winner Kingston, who had a rough day with a two-over par round of 74.

The weather was tricky but Jeev did well to hang in there despite a double bogey. Jeev, who was disappointed to have missed the cut at the Senior Open last week, is determined to make up this week.

He is third heading into the final round and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Retief Goosen a shot further back on six-under par.

On a day when the wind was much more than the first, Jeev said, "After the first round of 64 it is never easy to follow up with a similar round. Things did not go my way, but I hung in to make sure I could have a shot in the final round."

He birdied the sixth, but then dropped a double bogey on Par-3 ninth, where he had a birdie on first day. That must have hurt. He birdied 11th, but gave away that shot on 16th and finished with 73.

