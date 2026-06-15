Sports News | Jeremy Doku Faces Family Dilemma Ahead of World Cup Campaign

Seattle [US], June 15 (ANI): Belgium winger Jeremy Doku could face a difficult balancing act during the FIFA World Cup, with the birth of his first child expected while the tournament is still underway.

The 24-year-old, one of Belgium's key attacking players, is set to begin his side's World Cup campaign against Egypt in Seattle on Monday.

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According to Reuters, Belgian media reported that contingency plans are being put in place to allow Doku to leave the United States and return home in time for the birth of his child if required.

Doku expressed his desire to be present for the birth of his first child. While acknowledging the importance of his family milestone, Doku also recognised the commitments and complexities that come with international football.

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He said the situation will depend on the timing of the birth, but is confident that the Belgian football federation will support him and work toward a solution.

"It depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I would definitely want to be there. If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We'll see what we can do," Doku said as per Reuters.

Belgium and Egypt will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a Group G clash on June 15 (US Local time) at Seattle Stadium. (ANI)

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