Panaji (Goa) [India], May 8 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Manipur won comprehensively against their respective pool rivals on the fifth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022, here on Sunday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Gujarat 20-0 in Pool A. Abhishek Tigga (1st, 17th, 19th, 19th, 34th) smashed five goals, Bisha Lakra (4tth, 20th, 32nd, 51st) and Amrit Tirkey (40th, 43rd, 57th) scored four and three goals each respectively while Adisan Minj (13th, 39th), Rohit Pradhan (4th), Amit Soreng (18th), Abhishek Tirkey (29th), Asim Ekka (38th), Abhishek Kujur (45th) and Rohit Tirkey (59th) were the other goal getters.

In a Pool B match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Karnataka 6-1. Sunil (4th, 15th, 44th) slammed a hattrick, while Sahil (30th), Nitin Jr (34th) and Rahul (48th) also found the net for the winning side. Harshith Kumar M scored the lone goal for Hockey Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey then demolished Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 21-0 in their Pool C tie. Akash Pal (5th, 32nd, 55th, 56th) and Shivam Patel (27th, 36th, 40th, 59th) fired four goals a piece each, while Manoj Yadav (34th, 38th, 56th) slammed a hattrick and Ajeet Yadav (7th, 49th), Mohd Zaid Khan (17th, 40th), Triloki Venvanshi (32nd, 52nd) scored a brace each. Rahul Yadav (12th), Shahrukh Ali (18th), Raza Ali (18th), Vishal Pandey (43rd) were the other goal scorers.

In the penultimate match of the day, Hockey Manipur outplayed Hockey Rajasthan 13-0 in Pool D. Kshetrimayum Borish Singh (2nd, 17th, 26th, 42nd) and Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (4th, 37th, 52nd, 55th) scored four goals each, while Sorokhaibam Sanson Singh (1st), Sorenshangbam Boris Meitei (8th), Lisham Max Singh (44th), Konthoujam Sanjit Singh (50th) and Moirangthem Benarjit (60th) were the other goal scorers for the winning side.

The last match of the day between Hockey Himachal and Dadra and Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey is yet to be finished. Earlier in the final match on Saturday, Hockey Bihar defeated Hockey Arunachal 10-2 in Pool G. (ANI)

