Panaji (Goa) [India], May 6 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha won their respective pool matches comfortably on the third day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 here on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 5-1 in Pool A match. Bishal Lakra (34', 50', 54') slammed a hattrick, while Captain Amrit Tirkey (28') and Adisan Minj (60') scored a goal each for the winning team. Hockey Uttarakhand's lone goal was scored by Vishal Kumar (30').

In Pool B, Hockey Haryana beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-0. Aman Singh (6'), Rahul (32'), Nitin Jr (42') and Sunil (57') scored a goal each for Hockey Haryana in the second match of the day.

In the Pool C match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Bengal 6-1. Mohd Zaid Khan (20', 40') struck a brace, while Captain Manoj Yadav (4'), Ajeet Yadav (15'), Abhishek Yadav (20') and Raza Ali (24') scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Hockey Bengal's only goal was scored by Captain Rohit Kujur (49').

In Pool E, Hockey Association of Odisha outplayed Hockey Andhra Pradesh 18-0. Yojin Minz (8', 18', 29', 46', 57') and Irengbam Rohit Singh (11', 14', 24',24', 53') slammed five goals each, Aryan Xess (17', 31', 32', 36') scored four and Captain Arbin Toppo (7', 22') netted twice, while Bilkan Oram (24') and Deonath Nanwar (59') scored one a piece to help Hockey Association of Odisha register a monumental win.

Kerala Hockey and Hockey Mizoram will lock horns in the last match of the day in Pool E. (ANI)

