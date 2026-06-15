Sports News | Jharkhand T20 CL: Jamshedpur Steelers Secure Victory Against Ranchi Titans as Dhanbad Diamonds Split Points with Koylanchal Super Kings

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A rain-affected day at the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex saw the Jamshedpur Steelers claim two points with a hard-fought victory over the Ranchi Titans, while a persistent downpour forced Dhanbad Diamonds and Koylanchal Super Kings to split points on day five.

In the opening encounter of the day, the Jamshedpur Steelers defeated the Ranchi Titans by three wickets with 13 balls to spare. Being put in to bat first, the Ranchi Titans struggled to find momentum and were bowled out for a modest 119 on the final ball of their innings, according to a press release.

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The Steelers' bowling unit delivered a clinical performance, led by Pratik Ranjan (3/11) and Player of the Match, Harsh Rana (3/19), who dismantled the Titans' batting lineup, claiming three wickets apiece.

Chasing a target of 120, the Jamshedpur Steelers navigated a few tense moments before successfully crossing the finish line in 17.5 overs, finishing at 120/7 to seal a crucial victory. Kumar Deobrat (27) and Adarsh Giri (27) stepped up to steady the ship with valuable contributions, while Ravi Sharma chipped in with a brisk 17 off 12 balls. Saurabh Sekhar was the standout performer with the ball for the Ranchi Titans, returning exceptional figures of 4/21 in his four overs.

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The second fixture of the day was heavily interrupted by the weather and eventually abandoned due to relentless rain. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Dhanbad Diamonds had reached 54/2 in 6.4 overs before the downpour halted play for the final time.

Opener Vikash Kumar Vishal anchored the brief innings, remaining unbeaten on 24* off 24 balls. For the Koylanchal Super Kings, Harsh Raj (1/11) and Amit Kumar (1/4) managed one dismissal each before the match was called off, forcing both teams to share a point each. (ANI)

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